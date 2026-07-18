Does this Jew Hating idiot believe that NYPD cops are going to get into a shootout against Israeli and US federal security in trying to arrest the Prime Minister of Israel?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he’s desperately seeking a legal loophole to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes when he visits in NYC in September. The Pro-Palestine, Israel-hating, socialist pol said in an interview published Saturday that it’s unclear whether he has the authority to order the NYPD to arrest Netanyahu during the prime minister’s expected trip to the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly – but is in an “active conversation” with the city’s Law Department about the matter. “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” Mamdani bluntly told The New York Times, referring to the United Nations’ International Court of Justice. “He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court. And what you will find is that it is an opinion that is held by many purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years.”

In this delusional little shit’s hollow skull, what bizarre fantasies are playing out?

He claims he’s trying to find a “legal loophole” to let a mere mayor of an American city become an arresting officer for the ICC, to which the USA is not a signatory.

Leaving aside that stupidity, even if he were to find such a “loophole,” does he think this is some clever theoretical game? Does he think he’s going to present this wonderful legal loophole to - someone, I guess - and then Benjamin Netanyahu is going to surrender himself into the custody of a spoiled brat Ugandan Twelver Shiite whose family committed immigration fraud to become American citizens?

Does he really believe the city police department’s officers are going to attempt to physically detain a sitting Head of State, over a nothingburger of a “warrant” that the US federal government thinks is absurd? Does he think the NYPD Police Commissioner is going to follow that order, if issued? Does he think a single NYPD member would try to do something basically suicidal - careerwise, if not literally? The PM travels with his own security who I can assure you are not going to let some random cop - or anyone, for that matter - lay hands on the Israeli head of state.

What I would love to see is for Zohran himself to attempt this “arrest” pursuant to an absurd “warrant” from the leftist Jew Haters in The Hague. Let’s see this pussy put his tough talk into action, if he so fervently believes Netanyahu should be arrested.

That would be phenomenally fun theatre. I hope the cameras are rolling when Israeli security beats the living shit out of him as he tries to grab Netanyahu to make the arrest. It’d be fun to see the wide-angle view, too, as the NYPD and various US federal law enforcement stand around doing nothing while Zohran gets his face stomped in by Israelis.

I can only dream. Pussies like Zohran never do their own thug enforcement, so my dream will remain just that.

How did we get to such a simultaneously ridiculously unserious point that is also insanely dangerous because of the sheer public Jew Hatred it evinces that the mayor of an American city - New York or “Hymietown” as Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton call it - is speaking publicly about trying to arrest the Prime Minister of Israel, an ally of the United States?

It’s beyond absurd.

Is this madness ground to revoke this evil little scumbag’s citizenship and send his terrorist Jew Hating ass back to Uganda? Really. When is enough going to be enough?

I hope Marco Rubio, Todd Blanche and Kash Patel are considering that question seriously.

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