Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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Bossa Nogi's avatar
Bossa Nogi
7dEdited

There’s a “loophole” out there for him. It involves a thick length of rope.

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ELKFLA's avatar
ELKFLA
7d

I'd love to see him try. Go ahead, try to get past his Shin Bet/Mossad security detail. You feel luck, punk? Well, do 'ya?

Sounds like the State Department needs to remind the boy wonder, yet again, that talking big doesn't translate into real power or authority.

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