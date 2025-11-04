[Apologies - I yanked all of this from a couple of Substack and X accounts over the last 10 days, but lost track of which. Doesn’t matter - the substance is what people need to understand. If you recognize your words, please tell me and I’ll add attribution.]

MEDIA FLUNKS ECON 101: THE TRUMP–MILEI $40B BAILOUT THAT NEVER WAS

If you’ve been anywhere near a TV lately, you’ve probably heard it: “Trump’s $40B bailout for Argentina!” The usual suspects, Reuters, The Guardian, PBS, CNN, Democracy Now, and many others couldn’t resist the headline. It fits their favorite narrative: Trump throwing billions at foreign allies while ignoring Americans at home. Except... that’s completely false.

What actually happened is a currency swap and private financing arrangement, not a bailout. The deal includes a $20B Federal Reserve swap line with Argentina’s central bank, which is basically the U.S. lending dollars and receiving pesos of equal value as collateral, plus another $20B in private-sector loans from international banks and sovereign funds.

It’s a repayable credit line from the ESF, a Treasury tool that’s been around since 1934. The ESF is self-funded (holding about $200-300 billion in assets) and doesn’t require annual congressional appropriations. It’s designed for exactly this kind of international financial stabilization.

No U.S. Treasury money, no taxpayer exposure, no “blank check” to Buenos Aires.

Yet mainstream outlets are calling it a “bailout,” as if Trump just air-dropped cash over the Pampas. Let’s be clear: in a currency swap, Argentina must repay every dollar, with interest. And because the peso surged 9.7% right after President Javier Milei’s midterm win, the U.S. actually made money. When the peso strengthens, America’s collateral becomes more valuable. That’s called a profit, not a pity party.

Even Snopes, not exactly a Trump fan club, confirmed that the so-called $40B“pledge” was conditional on Milei’s reforms and electoral success, meaning no money moves without results. That’s more disciplined than most IMF bailouts under the Obama years, which were taxpayer-funded. But this isn’t about the details, it’s about the media’s economic illiteracy.

When Obama backed IMF loans to Argentina, the press called it “global cooperation.” When Trump does a swap that earns interest, it’s “reckless favoritism.” That’s not journalism; that’s team sports in disguise. Meanwhile, people like Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) parrot the headlines, blasting the deal as “outrageous” because “hungry Americans” supposedly paid for it.

Wrong again. No taxpayer money was spent, but that didn’t stop the viral outrage machine from spinning. Here’s the irony: the Trump–Milei deal actually helps the U.S. by stabilizing a crucial Latin American economy, safeguarding American investments, and curbing Chinese influence in Argentina, all while making a return. That’s called pragmatic diplomacy, not “bailout politics.”

So maybe next time, before the media rushes to tweet out another “Trump gives $40B to libertarian buddy” headline, they could at least Google “currency swap.” Because right now, it looks like the real bailout needed is for their financial IQ.

Source: Cato Institute, Mises Institute, Heritage Foundation