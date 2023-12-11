When my political foes do the right thing, I say so and thank them for it.
President Biden is sending 14,000 120mm tank shells to the IDF to blow the life out of evil Hamas scum. Bravo, sir! Well done!
The Biden Administration has used Emergency Powers today to Bypass Congressional Approval in order to allow the Immediate Sale of over 14,000 120mm Tank Shells to Israel worth over $106 Million; this Transfer is part of a much Bigger Sale of Military Aid to Israel worth $500 Million which was announced by the U.S. on Friday and will be Approved in Indiv…
