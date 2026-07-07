I would like to thank the inimitable warrior for truth Karen Hunt for bringing this insane snippet to my attention.

British ‘journalist’ Bushra Shaikh is at Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral and describes him as a “man of peace.” It is under 20 seconds long and filled with gems like, “He stood up for justice. He wanted people to be treated equally.”

He sure did want people to be treated equally.

He wanted gays to be beaten and hanged from cranes in public.

He wanted women who showed an inch of hair in public to be beaten and hanged from cranes in public.

He wanted Iranian men and women who danced to music to be beaten and hanged from cranes in public.

He wanted anyone who disagreed with his vision of Islam to be beaten and hanged in public.

He wanted Jews, Bahais, Christians, Hindus and Buddhists to be beaten and hanged in public.

“He wanted wars to end” in the death of all his enemies and the global domination of his version of Shia Islam.

Yes, he was a man of peace - because when everyone is dead, the silence sure is peaceful - who treated everyone equally.

If an ostensibly educated woman in Britain can believe this nonsense, the world is in a very bad place.

It is past time for those of us who are proud of Western Civilization to stand up, grow a spine once more and fight back against this grave evil enveloping the world.

Nigel Tufnel of Spinal Tap explains how Bushra Sheikh took insane Western Useful Idiocy up to 11.

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