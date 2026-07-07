Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
4d

Ugh! And she sounds just like Christiane Amanpour, who is yet another useful idiot propagandist.

Reply
Share
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
4d

Could someone let me know when the next Crusade starts... I'd like to join up!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher Messina
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Messina · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture