Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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FreedomFighter
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If there is any business that supports freedom, being able to operate without the heavy hand of government oppression, that would be the firearms industry. For the last few years, business has been very good for those making guns (probably because people are waking up and fearful of tyrannical government). What is that manufacturing sector doing with their increased profits? If you said expansion, you would be correct, but...

You see, since the War of Independence, the Northeast (MA., CT., NY) was the home of the great majority of gun makers. As you know, these are all very blue states. They are money-grabbing gun haters. They pass laws restricting these business and pass laws to steal more tax money from them.

In response, the firearm manufacturers, flush with increased profits, have all taken their business to southern red states. They have built large modern manufacturing facilities, easily expandable, in states where their business and money is highly appreciated. There are not any gun makers in the Northeast now, billions of dollars and thousands of jobs chased out.

Blue states are literally committing suicide.

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