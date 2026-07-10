We need a Constitutional Amendment barring any “adult” who speaks in the “up talk” made famous by Kylie Minogue in the 1980s from playing any role in our government.

That would weed out many of our problems before they even get started.

Up talk is when one ends a statement on an upward lilt as if one were asking a question. It’s beyond annoying when a pretty teenage girl does it as an actress on an Aussie sitcom. It is downright appalling when a supposedly adult man does it. And it is existentially terrifying when it is done by an adult man in charge of “strategy” and “candidate vetting” for the US Senate.

“Cringe” does not begin to cover it.

Here is Daniel Moraff, the guy in charge of vetting Graham Platner’s suitability to be a member of the US Senate, one of the most powerful roles in our nation, with his giggling sidekick, being interviewed by the Wall Street Journal about the process he ran to vet Graham Platner, the colossal trainwreck Nazi tattoo-sporting spoiled brat Hotchkiss alumnus, serial philanderer and probable rapist. The giggling clown next to him is Leanne Fan, his fiancée and fellow traveler in the Democratic Socialists of America.

Sometimes participating in participatory republican government can be serious hard yards. Listening to this colossal clown Daniel Moraff for one minute and thirty-nine seconds is one of the most painful pieces of duty I have ever performed. And I survived the 9/11 attack, which was the fourth time Islamist terrorists tried to kill me with explosives.

Beyond the annoying voice, he is sticking to his belief in Graham Platner and stated that none of what has come out about this scumbag matters because Daniel claims that “the American people do not want candidates grown in vats.” Apparently, in what passes for Daniel’s mind, one is either a fake person “grown in a vat” or a Nazi-tattoed spoiled rich kid rapist. I guess those are the only two options available in his circle of acquaintance.

Which makes me wonder: Which one are you, Daniel? Are you a Nazi tattooed rapist or a vat person? Please lift up your shirt.

I cannot but compare the Democrat Party’s waving away as “nothing” Graham’s apparently hundreds of online postings and creepy presence on a platform known to be popular with pedophiles trolling for young teen girls and the rape allegations buried by the New York Times, which the Democrats excused as his “working through” PTSD, to their shrieking pearl-clutching about Donald Trump making one off-color joke when he thought he was off-camera.

Graham Platner was credibly accused of rape, along with all the rest of his disgusting behavior, and the Dems waved it away as “no one is perfect.” Donald Trump made one off-color joking observation about the fact that thousands of pretty young women don’t object to being manhandled by exceedingly rich older men - like it or not - and that one tasteless joke from 20 years ago is “enough” to render him unworthy for office.

Spare me. Where would Democrats be without rampant hypocrisy and a complete lack of either shame or irony?

Listening to idiots like this Moraff loser, and seeing horrible rapist scum like Graham Platner be endorsed by the entire firmament of the Democrat Party makes me ponder things like, “Hey, what ever happened to the Whig Party? Weren’t they a thing for awhile?”

God save America from these horrible people.

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