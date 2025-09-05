A funny thing happened on the way to Swamp. I woke up this morning to the news that President Trump had taken my advice and was reverting our Department of War back to its original name, away from the softer, reactive “Defense.”

Excitedly, I searched all the coverage to look for the part where he thanked a fine patriot and author - that’d be me, for those of you playing the home game - for the brilliant idea.

Alas. President Trump is as likely to share credit with someone as Elon Musk wasn’t when he completely failed to tell the world “his idea” for DOGE came from my book.

You all know the truth, so that is something.

Here is the Chapter from Messina’s Federal Budget.

Chapter 12: Department of War Defense

At last, something the Federal Government is in the business of doing. America’s security relies on our ability to kill people that need dying. It’s Whack-An-Evil-Mole out there and our enemies multiply almost faster than we can obliterate them.

First off, language matters. This reactive whiny nonsense about our military being for “defense” has got to go. We need a damned War Department, because sadly the optimists who thought history ended when World War II ended were deluded and flat out wrong. The threats to the USA have grown exponentially since then and require a far more forceful physical rebuttal than they have been getting recently. We are in the early innings of World War III and to win this war for Western Civilization, we’re going to need clarity of purpose, focus and a revamped managerial system to bring materiel into the hands of the warfighter to get this done.

One of the few true functions of the Federal Government, and one if not the only thing standing between us and complete chaos, the Department of War requires ample funding,[1] funding which every American should be happy to contribute to. That said, in true Beltway fashion, there is a vast heaping of nonessential expenditure contained in the DoD budget that can be shaved forthwith. That rational reevaluation of priorities must come with a wholesale managerial shake-up, taking advantage of the excellent experience and managerial skills of the private sector.

In a dangerous word, it is beyond irresponsible to leave the management of non-warfighting aspects of the War Department to military personnel. Just as our military is the most effective in the world because it is under civilians’ ultimate control, so too do we need to create a more effective “blend” of private sector expertise so that we can provide the tip of the spear the best support possible. All of us owe it to the brave men and women who are the actual warfighters to make sure we equip, train and support them properly in their missions.

Part of that managerial shake up is tied to many of the issues plaguing Leviathan more generally. More effective development and deployment of both our warfighter and support functions have nothing to do with dollar amounts, but with insanely restrictive hire-and-fire rules created by the Federal bureaucracy. Currently, if the head of a Command, say SOUTHCOM, identifies a need for a civilian role involving cyber research with a given set of linguistic skills, the Command cannot simply find a qualified person and hire him or her. No, this is the Federal government, so all kinds of job classification codes and seniority need to be considered.

Unsurprisingly, this leads to severely suboptimal staffing. Long, tortured hiring processes in the real world mean negative selection. Qualified candidates with in-demand skills have options for employment, so if the Federal bureaucracy requires six months to make a job offer to someone who can get a job offer from a private company in one day, what do you think happens to the overall quality of the Federal employee pool?

Funding Highlights:

• Provides $553 billion for the base budget, an increase of $22 billion above the 2010 appropriation. This reflects continued investment in national security priorities such as cybersecurity, satellites, and nuclear security. The Budget also includes a series of management and acquisition reforms that will produce a net of $78 billion in savings through 2016.

• Maintains ready forces and continues efforts to rebalance military forces to focus on both today’s wars as well as potential future conflicts.

• Enhances the Administration’s commitment to maintaining a reliable nuclear deterrent by increasing investments in the nuclear weapons complex and in weapon delivery technologies, and to nonproliferation by preventing the spread of nuclear materials around the world.

• Supports the Administration’s goal to provide the Nation’s military with the most effective and modern equipment possible in a cost-efficient manner. Departmental priorities include improving business practices, such as developing and purchasing weapons consistent with improved acquisition policy.

• Continues strong support for servicemembers and military families.

• Supports access to medical care for over 9.6 million servicemembers, retirees, and their families. This includes ongoing support for wounded warrior transition units and centers of excellence in vision, hearing, traumatic brain injury, and other areas to continuously improve the care provided to wounded, ill, and injured servicemembers.

• Reinvests $100 billion of expected savings in high-priority areas such as the development or purchase of unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets; more ships; a new ground combat vehicle; the Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellite; and the stealthy F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

• Continues the reform agenda to achieve more efficient business operations.

• Invests in long-term scientific and technological innovation to ensure that the Nation has access to the best defense systems available in the world.

• Invests in new and on-going cybersecurity research and development and improvements to existing cybersecurity capabilities.

Close and dear to my heart are the myriad problems associated with defending and promoting the USA’s interests in a difficult and increasingly connected world. Having lived through the attacks on downtown New York on 11 September 2001 and been involved in various ways ever since then in contributing my efforts to improving national security, I know there are millions of patriotic Americans who love this country and will do anything they can to protect it.

National Defense Strategy Commission

There is little value in my spilling more ink on this topic. There are vast numbers of resources for you to avail yourself of regarding our military and its relative state of preparedness. I would suggest you start with things like this Commission.[2]

I would also suggest if you are one of the 93% of Americans who have no personal contact with the military, that you change that.

Fund our warfighter fully. Rebuild our Navy and Air Force. Restock the Arsenal of Democracy. Implement private sector volunteer oversight boards for all financial decisions. You really will not like what happens if we fail.

[1] Refer to www.comptroller.defense.gov for current and previous budget details.

[2] About Us - Ndscommission (senate.gov)

I am glad so many people in DC are reading my book - that is nice. I would rather see my suggested budget reforms implemented than get the credit. But right now, all I am seeing is piecemeal adoption of some of my suggestions, so I’d prefer the credit, so more Americans are aware of what I’ve put on the public’s table for consideration.

