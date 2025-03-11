UPDATE: Racist freak Khymani James calls for Jew Murder with Evil Fakestinian Terrorist Mahmoud Khalil
When will moral Westerners wake up to the threat these scum pose? Khymani James is one more "star" product of our Leftist propaganda factories; of course, freak boy was flanked by Mahmoud Khalil.
Thank you, President Trump, for restoring moral order to America by yanking $400,000,000 from the Madrassah in the Heights, Columbia University, and for arresting and deporting this colossally evil scumbag Mahmoud Khalil.
May I suggest you have our men fly him over Gaza, give him five minutes instruction on how to use the parachute on his back and shove…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.