[Original post on 4 June 2025 about this Jew Hater Farah Lazaar has stirred up an Islamist’s hornet nest. What joy!]

I received a bizarre note from Substack just now, telling me:

This message is to notify you that the Support team at Substack has taken down content within your post, pending the resolution of an allegation of copyright infringement.



Consistent with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), Substack removes allegedly infringing content when we receive a DMCA-compliant “takedown request.” On February 25 2026, Substack received a DMCA-compliant takedown request from Farah Lazaar alleging copyright infringement.



Please read the following carefully, as it describes your right to counter this DMCA action as well as the risks of doing so.

There is a lot more to the email, but I don’t care. What I do care to do is remind the world of this evil Jew Hating bitch living in Canada, praising Hamas and - apparently - still not deported back to Morocco.

How great is this? This nasty Jew Hating bitch from Morocco named Farah Lazaar took the time to complain that I cited her publicly available YouTube Jew Hating bitchfest wherein she whines about multiple topics. I have forgotten it all by now, and apparently she has removed the video from YouTube.

Very rarely do I like seeing a woman cry. In this instance, however, her misery and fear bring me nothing but joy. I myself enjoyed living in Morocco, but apparently Farah Lazaar had a different experience there. The original video - which prompted her bitching about copyright infringement regarding a publicly available video, which seems ridiculous to begin with - is gone and here is what appears in my original post mocking this horrid clown.

In summary, this nasty bitch left Morocco to study in Canada. Instead of studying, she spends her time trash-talking Jews, praising Hamas and calling for the extermination of Israel. Someone in the Canadian government still has some sense left, so they are tossing her back across the Atlantic.

Hence the tears.

Canada has had enough of Moroccan Jew Hater Farah Lazaar

Bon voyage, Farah!

I would like to thank Leviathan, on X for his helpful posts regarding this evil woman who is about to go home to Morocco.

Leviathan @l3v1at4an Farah Lazaar (IG mercyfulfree) is a People & Cultural Co-Ordinator with @LetsStopAIDS and International Graduate Student with @humbercollege. During her days off, admittedly Farah Lazaar enjoys ripping down posters of murdered or kidnapped Israeli hostages while mocking them. In one video of ripping a poster of a murdered innocent hostage, Farah writes "No sympathy to occupiers" while sarcastically saying out loud "Oh no, he died." Farah Lazaar captured herself stating "Fuck Israel, Fuck USA" and even "Fuck Canada" and that "Jesus would hang himself if he was still alive." Farah is an International Graduate Student from Morocco currently studying in Toronto and most likely is not a Canadian Citizen. Farah Lazaar further has an admission that she loves Hamas, where it is even on her main profile bio. She even goes to as far as ripping down "Fuck Hamas" stickers in support of them. Hamas is a designated terrorist group in the country she's currently studying in, Canada. Farah Lazaar also uses slurs against Jews in her grammar, for example her Jawline as her "Jewline." Given her profiles are all public, posts frequently at work, and friends with many of her co-workers, @LetsStopAIDS is aware of her conduct and activity, yet is still employed there. We're sure she's great with everyone unless their Jewish, right? Does she also mock Israeli's or Jews who currently have or died of AIDS as well?

Update: She has clearly tried to scrub all of this from the Internet, and has even gotten a lawyer (or done it herself) to bother chasing me on Substack. The funny thing is all she had to do was make the video private or delete it and it would have stopped appearing on my essay highlighting her blatant evil.

All she has accomplished is my reminding my readers of her Jew Hating perfidy. A quick search for “Farah Lazaar AND Humber University” yields 580+ results, a few of which are shown here.

Dare I wish this idiot tries to come after me in Canadian courts for something like defamation? What fun would that be!

