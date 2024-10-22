Two Jews Walk into a Recording Studio.
Is there common ground between right and left? Learn how Gen X and Millennials approach in-the-moment self-defense, and so much more!
There is an old adage, Three Jews - Five Opinions.
There is no mystery what I think about the evil Fakestinian death cult that attacked Israel on 7 October 2023.
Please have a listen to a great discussion withwho writes a Substack called The Liberal Jew.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.