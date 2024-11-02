"Tough" Hamas Fangirls Love Ganging up 200-to-1 on Unarmed Jews; Ask Julieta Salgado!
You'll notice these keffiyeh-face-hiding clowns don't try their crap in Texas, Florida, Georgia... Hmmm... I wonder why? What is different about New York and those free States...? Hmmmmm...
Jew Hater Julieta Regina Salgado wins an award for being annoying by banging a tambourine in a Jewish man’s ear and then she decided to earn herself an assault charge by hitting him with it.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.