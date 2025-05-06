Throwback to September 2022: Randi Weingarten, Bottomless Pit of Immoral Corruption
Maybe if everyone forwards this to her, she'll dig deep and improve herself. I doubt it seriously, but I like to maintain a positive disposition.
[Reprinting verbatim the original article from 23 September 2022, because this horrible evil woman is still trying to gaslight the nation into believing she ever gave one flying fart in a hurricane about children.]
Is anyone else bored shitless by the perpetual lies of the Left?
Thank GOD ALMIGHTY I live in the Last Free State in America, Florida. We kep…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.