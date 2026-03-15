Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek wrote a perfectly terrifying and highly accurate piece today.

Read it. I cannot improve up on it.

Really read it deeply and carefully if you are Jewish. Here is a map from her piece, to remind you how utterly illogical and insane is this crap about “Israel being an illegitimate colonizer of ‘Muslim’ lands.”

Not even 76 years after the world saw the first films of walking skeletons and piles of Jewish corpses from Birkenau and Auschwitz, it’s happening again.

Inveterate Socialist Bernie Sanders has refused to meet with a single AMERCAN or other hostage held under Gaza by Hamas, but has time to hug a Fakestinian terrorist who has dodged deportation. This is a real picture put out by Bernie’s press office.

I do love the fun new AI tools! Here is my favorite depiction of what will become of Kapo Comrade Bernie Sanders once his Islamist overlords no longer need his pathetic bootlicking services as a mere US Senator.

Kapo Bernie protesting, “But, but, but! I helped you guys take power! I used my 6 houses and millions of dollars to help push Socialist crap on America, along with labeling rational fear of terrorism a non-thing called ‘Islamophobia!’ Why are you doing this to me??? Where is my wife????”

Wake up.

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