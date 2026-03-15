Thousands of stupid NYC Jews helped elect their own executioner
Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji are professional Jew Haters and Hamas supporters. Oh, and Muslim terrorists try to kill Jews every week in America.
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek wrote a perfectly terrifying and highly accurate piece today.
Read it. I cannot improve up on it.
Really read it deeply and carefully if you are Jewish. Here is a map from her piece, to remind you how utterly illogical and insane is this crap about “Israel being an illegitimate colonizer of ‘Muslim’ lands.”
Not even 76 years after the world saw the first films of walking skeletons and piles of Jewish corpses from Birkenau and Auschwitz, it’s happening again.
I do love the fun new AI tools! Here is my favorite depiction of what will become of Kapo Comrade Bernie Sanders once his Islamist overlords no longer need his pathetic bootlicking services as a mere US Senator.
Wake up.
Isn't that pretty much how the demons behind the 1979 Iranian insurrection attained government control? They said they wouldn't be the psychopathic murderers they were - they were going to create a "nice guy" government. Next thing you know in Iran, their communist supporters were all dead (deservedly) and they were shooting women who refused to comply with their sexual apartheid. And apparently still are. Don't know Trump's real motives, but if he can succeed in taking down these criminals, he deserves accolades and blessings. G-d willing, he will last long enough to do so, because the rest of the U.S. government seems to consist of too many Bernie size worms. And by the way, the code to comment here went to my spam. Never happened before when I comment on other sites. Censorship comes in many forms.
You said it - 1/3 of Jews voted for him. I have seen the type in academia, blue-haired, touting their liberal pieties, and somehow thinking if we act like the cool kids, they won't hate us because we're Jews. But it never turns out well.