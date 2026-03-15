Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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Dubby Rose's avatar
Dubby Rose
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Isn't that pretty much how the demons behind the 1979 Iranian insurrection attained government control? They said they wouldn't be the psychopathic murderers they were - they were going to create a "nice guy" government. Next thing you know in Iran, their communist supporters were all dead (deservedly) and they were shooting women who refused to comply with their sexual apartheid. And apparently still are. Don't know Trump's real motives, but if he can succeed in taking down these criminals, he deserves accolades and blessings. G-d willing, he will last long enough to do so, because the rest of the U.S. government seems to consist of too many Bernie size worms. And by the way, the code to comment here went to my spam. Never happened before when I comment on other sites. Censorship comes in many forms.

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Freedom To Offend
1d

You said it - 1/3 of Jews voted for him. I have seen the type in academia, blue-haired, touting their liberal pieties, and somehow thinking if we act like the cool kids, they won't hate us because we're Jews. But it never turns out well.

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