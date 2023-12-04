This is the Insane Bullshit We Put Up With
Hamas rapes, murders and abducts 1,400+ people. Israel reacts appropriately by destroying the evil Gazan government responsible. So "of course" it is not safe for Israelis to travel to Western Europe.
Can anyone from the 99.81% of the rest of the world’s population to explain that to me? I’m offering prizes.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.