Third Reich on the Charles River
Seriously, WTF is wrong with the water in Cambridge? Jewish students are hiding in their MIT and Harvard dorm rooms, and many are afraid to go back to school after winter break.
Identity Politics Hire and Serial Plagiarist Claudine Gay gets to keep her million dollar per year salary package at Harvard. Another of the Jew Hate Genocide Depends on Context Congressional Testimony Threesome - MIT’s President Kornbluth - oversees a university which sounds like the University of Berlin circa 1940.
Listen to Talia Khan talk about dea…
