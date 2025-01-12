Think of the Sheer Bravery of the Fakestinian UNRWA Workers who Killed this Girl on October 7th
Karin Vernikov, 22, was dancing at a music festival on 7 October 2023. 464 days ago, Islamist scum swarmed into the midst of unarmed, stoned ravers to rape, kill and kidnap.
As the usual Useful Idiots march alongside committed Islamist scum in Western cities, cheering for Hamas, I’d like you to stay grounded in facts.
According to the Fakestinians and other evil Islamofascists who want to murder every Jew, Christian, Buddhist, Bahai, Hindu, atheist, Jain, Sikh and, well, everyone they don’t like, Hamas is a “brave resistance…
