These Kids and Their Blockchains, Improving a World Badly in Need of Good News!
Greg Ward lays down some distributed ledger Enlightentainment for us all. Dig in!
Greg Ward has a tremendous depth of experience in the things that matter most: music and creative coding. He joined our Glittering Host in the Messy Times Studios for a discussion about the true power of blockchain technology.
Greg Ward Distributes Ledger Wisdom About Music, Hash Functions and Bitcoin (YouTube)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.