Emily Danari is a British subject and Israeli citizen. Only one of those governments did anything to get her freed from the evil demons in human form in Gaza, after she was taken hostage on 7 October 2023.

Emily Danari was held hostage by the evil Fakestinians for 15 months under Gaza; here she is after being freed, hugging her mother.

After former hostage Emily Damari panned the UK’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state in September if Israel does not reach a ceasefire with Hamas and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday that he “understands” what Damari endured — but that the issue of the hostages, to whose release the UK remains committed, won’t change Britain’s position.

The UK announced its intention on Wednesday to recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly, should Israel fail to reach a ceasefire with Hamas and improve Gaza’s humanitarian situation. The announcement was a diplomatic blow to Israel as its government faces intensifying criticism over the war in Gaza.

How has the West so badly lost its moral compass? The evil Gazans are holding 50 hostages, dead and alive, under Gaza. All the Fakestinians have to do to stop the war is surrender and release those hostages. It is entirely in the Fakestinians’ control and yet the UK is demanding Israel, whose citizens are being held hostage, make life better for the demons in human form who continue to hold those hostages.

“I’ve been absolutely clear and steadfast that we must have the remaining hostages released. That’s been our position throughout, and I absolutely understand the unimaginable horror that Emily went through,” Starmer told ITV West Country, noting that he had previously met with Damari, a dual British-Israeli citizen, and her mother.

The man is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and acts like a petulant schoolboy. Evil Fakestinians are still holding Israeli hostages under Gaza, so the “leader” of the UK decides to threaten Israel, not the Fakestinians.

Brilliant.

Great idea.

Why not just start randomly shooting your own people, Keir? Because you are telling the Fakestinians and the whole world that terrorism pays.

50 hostages - alive and dead - are still in Gaza, because these evil demons know that once the last hostage is released, they are done for. The Fakestinians are the epitome of evil, but they have the same survival instincts of rats who can survive a nuclear blast by sacrificing some of their number. The Fakestinians worship death in perfect symmetry versus Jews who value life above all things.

The UK along with a number of other Useful Idiot Jew Hating Western nations (or at least their governments) are all getting on the “Fakestine is a country” bandwagon, rather than demanding the Fakestinians pretend to act like vaguely civilized people. Israel has wasted decades trying to buy peace from evil people who are too filled with Jew Hatred that they don’t want peace - they want to keep ululating in celebration of their “glorious martyrs” who die trying to kill Jews.

But all of that nonsense is firmly in the past after 7 October 2023. No matter how much clowns like Starmer try to revert back to the status quo of 6 October 2023. The Fakestinians, Iranians and United Nations simply killed, raped and murdered too many Israelis and foreigners to let this slide.

B”H that Israel and the United States - among other rational, moral nations - are standing against this evil Islamist scourge. Good people are protecting us all, even those whiny morons who would love to be raped, murdered and held hostage without fresh air or light for 600 days. What else can I conclude about idiot Westerners who support a murderous terror regime who calls for the deaths of the very same clowns marching in Western countries to support them?

It’s beyond clown world.

A small number of the victims slain at the Nova Festival by Fakestinians and United Nations employees on 7 October 2023

I tried explaining to some young Americans in Budapest this summer that when I was their age, it was nearly impossible for an American to visit Hungary or any other Iron Curtain country. They looked incredulous. Sitting in the Gellert Baths, enjoying Champagne in the summer sun, it made no sense that Hungary once had a government - in my living memory - that was so hostile that it was not feasible to have done the same thing thirty years ago.

I have spent time and worked in the UK for most of my life. I now feel about traveling to the United Kingdom the way I once felt about traveling to the Warsaw Pact countries. Mainly because of maniacs like Keir Starmer.

That’s nuts. But so was the inability to travel to Budapest and Prague in the 1970s.

עַם יִשְׂרָאֵל חַי

Share