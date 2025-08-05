Their nonsense is unending.

The Quakers have a core principle of bearing witness. This means that the famous pacificists owe a moral duty to God and their fellow humans to not look away from evil acts and horror. In that spirit, I urge you to endure 13 seconds of Liz Warren, the apotheosis and exemplar of the arrogant hypocritical Leftist.

The arrogance of one more public bureaucrat - never mind a fake Native American law professor from Boston who practiced law without a bar license - saying “we’re gonna try things on groceries,” as if there are not tens of thousands of people with decades of experience in running supermarkets and grocery stores.

I’ve got a fun thought experiment of me speaking with Liz one day:

Messy Times: Hey, Liz! I understand you have been indicted for negligent homicide. You need a lawyer, so I’m going to “try things on the law” on your behalf and let’s see how that works out.

Fauxcahontas: No! That’s crazy! This is my life you’re talking about! I want to choose my own lawyer! Are you a lawyer?

Messy Times: No, I am not. What does that have to do with anything? I told you, “I’m going to try some things on the law.” No, you do NOT get a choice. I am going to dictate to you the way you constantly dictate to the taxpayers. You’re going to get what we demand you get.

Liz wouldn’t want me to “try things on the law” with no experience when her personal interests are at stake. And rightly so. But she wants to let a 33-year-old Champagne Socialist “try things on food and groceries” on an entire city without their being able to say “no, thanks.”

That’s the Democrat way.

Liz claims she wants a leader who can fix New York’s problems and who has concrete plans to do so. Given that I am not a 33-year-old failed rapper spoiled brat Islamist Twelver Shiite pretend Communist, but an experienced entrepreneur and manager of enterprises large and small, I know exactly how to make New York more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers.

I can make the city safer and more affordable within a year.

Slash 99% of regulations and 95% of the parasitic non-fireable "jobs" tied to those regulations. Slash taxes on everyone and everything. Deport Zohran Mamdani as part of a broader end to this insane sanctuary city craziness that rewards criminals and punishes honest taxpayers. Create rotating “grand jury” type oversight audit councils that every taxpaying New Yorker is eligible to serve on, to keep an eagle eye on the public purse. Publish publicly the budget versus actual expenditures in a real-time capacity. Stop voting for Democrats, you idiots, at least once every 3 election cycles. One party states always become cesspools of waste and corruption, even over and above the “normal” waste and corruption in government. End rent control Adopt the Second Amendment policies that Supreme Court already ruled that you had to do, so the criminals know that decent, moral taxpayers are more heavily armed and trained than they are.

There. A flourishing New York City is possible. You’re welcome.

