Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Harry
7h

Nice one, Chris, but the chances of NYC adopting your list of suggestions are slim and none. I’m afraid that, unless Snake Pliskin shows up soon, NYC is finished. Mind you, Mamdani reminds me of an old Ross Thomas novel, “The Fools in Town are on Our Side,” wherein, some reformers hire a political operative to help rid their city of a corrupt and incompetent administration, and he agrees, but warns them that in order to clean things up, first they have to make things much worse, to the point where even the crooked politicians and cops on the take are disgusted with themselves. Electing Mamdami may be what it takes to get NYC to that point. Just saying.

BTW, if you have never read the late, great Ross Thomas, you’re missing out. As the book blurbs used to say, what Elmore Leonard is to crime in the streets, Ross Thomas is to crime in the suites. His post-WWII McCorkle and Padillo thrillers are fun, but my favourites are still “Chinaman’s Chance” and “The Mordida Man”.

Jenny Hendley
7h

GTFO ISLAMAHAIST. Thanks Christopher, I appreciate you.

