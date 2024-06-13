The Wall Street Journal Supports Hamas.
I guess stating the obvious - that Jews need to defend themselves - goes against "the Community Guidelines" drawn up by some Lefty Woke Twit on the Journal payroll.
[I was not going to publish this lest it come across as a petty grievance, so I let it sit overnight. Here it is - because this is one symptom of a much deeper disease in society which has erupted in Public Jew Hatred in startling fashion and speed.]
When did Rupert Murdoch go soft? What is this crap? This piece appeared which I have quoted without per…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.