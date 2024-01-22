The Suspense is Over! Hallelujah!
Now we know what they're going to try to scare us into sheeple obedience with, so we can get locked in our homes, out of work and kids missing school, in time to rig 2024! What a relief!
I tell y’all, nothing makes me more totally nervouser than waiting for the hammer to fall, the penny to drop, the next Big Lie to be unfurled across our idiot box screens. I invite you to read the following except from an article today about the World Health Organization. Please “read with purpose,” as grammar school teachers say. At the end of this …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.