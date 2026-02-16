Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Mark L
4d

They can not beat America from the outside, it is done from inside out. The plan began in the late fifties and early sixties on Campuses in America, add the unions, next throw in the muslim invasion, and we are in my humble opinion, three quarters of the way through the destruction or capitulation of America, and by extension, the west. I am not a political scientist, nor a political historian , one need not be any of the above to see a direct correlation between, America, Canada, Australia, the UK, Europe and the cancer that grips all of our countries.. Africa? well I rest my case.....

They like the Muslims have and are playing the long game. And they are winning, possibly have won.

FreedomFighter
4d

The playbook is essentially the same, whether it is Nazism, Fascism, Islamism. Strike your target by destroying its foundational structures. It becomes easier to do once those structures are already weakened-- the population is apathetic, lazy, content, arrogant with declining morals and ethics. Divide the population (so-called minorities), open its borders, pervert the language, destroy the family and indoctrinate the young through the educational system, weaken the financial system while devaluing the money, demolish morals, ethic and religion. Pounce on these foundational structures, one at a time, then all at once. All the while freedom and liberties are being suppressed. Beware disarmament-- when they take your weapons you are on the final leg of the overthrow then replacement of society and government. All of our enemies have been following the playbook, starting in the 50s and pushing harder in each decade. Europe has all but fallen, Canada, Australia next. Patriotic Americans, there is still time left to defeat our enemies, but the window of opportunity shrinks every day. Nobody is coming to our rescue. Forget the politicians: they are all bought, captured and spineless. Most of law enforcement is useless. There is only we, the people, left to fight. And, fight we must or the Republic is lost.

