Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
2d

Harvard University’s name used to be synonymous with academic greatness and prestige. One of the best universities on Earth where several U.S. Presidents went to school. This is no longer the case. Harvard is on the decline and has been now for years. Not only for their suppression of free speech and open inquiry but also their blatant antisemitism. Harvard is home to thousands of radical leftists and junior Jihadists. Claudine Gay had to resign her position as Chancellor of Harvard because she claimed whether calls for the genocide of the Jewish people were harassment under Harvard’s code of conduct “depended on the context.” No it doesn’t! It is incitement to violence that is not covered by the first amendment and grounds for immediate expulsion. Harvard had massive pro-Palestine and pro-Hamas protests that got completely out of control and led to illegal encampments being set up, fires being lit, students and professors chanting for intifada revolution, Jewish students being bullied and harassed, vandalism, and Jewish students and faculty, the press, ordinary students who weren’t on either side, and police officers being attacked.

Harvard is a total joke and a moral disgrace and they should be defunded of every last dollar they get from the federal government since they refuse to follow civil rights laws and protect Jewish and Israeli students. This article by Ira Stroll really outs the faculty at Harvard as loaded with antisemitism and Jihadist radicalism. Mary Bassett linking her being a black woman with being removed is hilarious and shows how dense she is. Linking black and Palestinian communities is also absurd. There is nothing in common between the Civil Rights Movement and the situation of the Palestinians. But you know who blacks do have a lot in common with? Israel and the Jewish people!

I would also ask Mary Bassett this, are you aware that in Gaza, black Palestinians live under the Arab version of Jim Crow and black Africans are sold on the action block? Are you aware that the Arabs took more blacks out of Africa than did the Europeans? Are you aware that the Arab countries have done diddly squat to help Africa while Israel has been a friend to black Africa for decades? Guess which country in the Middle East Sundanese and Eritrean refugees migrated to for a better life? Not Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, or Lebanon. Israel! Are you familiar with Operations Moses, Joshua and Solomon? Israel rescued the vast majority of the Ethiopian Jewish community and brought them to Israel in one of the largest airlifts in history.

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Bossa Nogi's avatar
Bossa Nogi
2dEdited

“Jewish Voices For Peace”

=

“Islamist Voices For Fascism”

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