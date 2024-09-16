The Ivy League Comintern Omit Basic Factual Levantine History
That must be why their campuses are overrun with historically illiterate Jew Haters. Here's a helpful primer you can pass on to your local People's Edumacational Propaganda Factory.
Basic Levantine History for the uninformed:
1. Before Israel, there was a British mandate, not a Palestinian state.
2. Before the British Mandate, there was the Ottoman Empire, not a Palestinian state.
3. Before the Ottoman Empire, there was the Islamic state of the Mamluks of Egypt, not a Palestinian state.
4. Before the Islamic state of the Mamluks of Egy…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.