The Future is Always More Valuable Than the Past
Government Officials Forced America into Impoverishment and Ruined Children's Lives in Response to the Wuhan Hysteria
By Christopher J.A. Messina
31 March 2020
[I wrote this in March 2020 and publish it here on 3 January 2022 without alteration. I stand by my analysis and conclusions.]
A ship doesn’t sail on yesterday’s wind.
The only thing which will enable treatments and cures to emerge to deal with this virus is a free and functioning economy. Poor countries never save …
