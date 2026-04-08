Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
3d

And, all this time I thought that the AG was head of Justice, appointed by the President. With DOJ prosecutions of Trump, the J6 protestors, etc. wouldn't it have been quite surprising if many employees of DOJ were not shown the door? The people that run those liberal rags have no understanding of the Constitution. They only know how they think things should work--far left.

Reply
Share
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
3d

I think the scientific term for the condition you describe is whiny bag.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Messina · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture