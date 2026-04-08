I grew up reading The Wall Street Journal in high school. It played no small part in my decision to go into investment banking. I happened to live in the same dorm my first year in college with the editor’s daughter. The Journal was once a profoundly valuable source of information about the global capital markets, political policies which - for good or ill - impacted the free flow of business, trade and finance.

It is now indistinguishable from New York Pravda, more popularly known as The New York Times. Both rags are now Leftist propaganda sheets of no objective value.

In what can only be called reflexive muscle memory, I grabbed a copy of the paper in a hotel lobby this morning. The front page below the fold has a piece about the Trump DOJ. I got as far as this gem before writing this piece and tossing the Journal to the floor.

The agency’s shift away from prosecutorial independence has already driven resignations and retirements from the Justice Department in numbers not seen in modern times.

Wow. That is quite a statement.

Where are the data to support this asserted direct causal effect of people leaving the DOJ and its supposed “shift” away from some hypothetical thing called “prosecutorial independence?” None are presented. The current crop of “reporters” at this pinko rag cannot be bothered to do things like read 3,400 exit interviews (assuming such are even available to Nosy Parkers who want to violate private H.R. matters) and compile a statistical profile comparing the stated reasons for resignations for these people who left the DOJ since January 2025. What was the distribution of “reasons for leaving” provided by respondents? Nor is this period of time compared against previous 15-month periods of time. What dates bracket “modern times” in this reporter’s mind? Are 3,400 resignations and retirements an exceptional amount compared to other time periods? Does the number of resignations rise under Republican Presidents (Because 92% of DC residents are registered Democrats) or is it constant under presidents of both parties?

I could go on, but why bother?

As Martin Sheen’s character in Apocalypse Now stated so eloquently, “the bullshit in Vietnam piled up so high you needed wings to stay above it.”

Whatever the reasons each individual had for leaving the DOJ, the larger point is that the author Mark Maurer - along with the entire Democrat-Media Complex - is wrong fundamentally in his belief that somehow an agency of the Executive Branch should be “independent” of the President.

Here is a helpful tip. Whenever you read someone bemoaning a Federal agency’s “lack of independence” or its supposedly bad “bending to the will of the President,” what you are really reading is a sentence which would read honestly as, “I am a Democrat and I hate it when the people elect a Republican to lead the Executive Branch.”

(I have a cash prize for anyone who can provide me one single instance of the Media moaning about an agency’s “lack of independence” under a Democrat President.)

Every single department and agency funded by the taxpayers is required by Law to listen to the orders of the elected President. That is the entire point of our republican form of government.

What these liars like Mr. Maurer never try to unpack is the full set of implications involved in their supposed dream of, say, an “independent Department of Justice.”

If the DOJ is to be “independent” of the President, then to whom are the staff of the DOJ and Attorney General answerable to? Themselves?

Every single employee of the Executive Branch is required to obey the orders of the President of the United States.

Period.

Find out more fun facts about how our government should operate here:

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