The ATF's Unconstitutional Abuse Never Ends
This Fresh Illegal Exercise of Authority Targets Law-Abiding Gun Owners
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) just made a bizarre new rule which places millions of law-abiding Americans in jeopardy of becoming Federal felons for using a piece of bracing material whose sole purpose is to stabilize a firearm while shooting. A rational person might wonder why the government would prefer that someone sh…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.