Terrorist tunnels beneath Palestine Square demolished - delightful video
Hamas's "brave leaders" hid like rats while they sent terrorists out to rape and murder Israelis on October 7th, evil acts they filmed which their apologists around the world now claim did not happen.
The IDF's elite Yahalom combat engineering unit and the 401st Armored Brigade have demolished the major Hamas tunnel network hidden under Gaza City’s Palestine Square, where the terror group's top officials hid on October 7.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.