Tell me again how Fakestinians want peace if only they get some more land.
Churchill was being uncharacteristically kind and naive when he called them mongrels.
For 75 years, normal, moral people have tried to offer peace to the murdering Jew Haters that comprise an overwhelming proportion of the random gaggle of people who started calling themselves “Palestinians” when the terrorist who grifted the Useful Idiots of the West out of billions of dollars for his own use - that’d be Yasser Arafat, for the kids whos…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.