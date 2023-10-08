Tehran is Begging for its own Destruction
The Mullah's Death Cult throws another deadly tantrum; let's give them their most ardent wish.
Not happy with the occasional killed Jew or putting bullets into the heads of young Iranian women for showing a millimeter of hair in public, the mullahs are losing their minds over the prospect of Israel forming diplomatic and economic relations with Saudi Arabia.
Two weeks away from celebrating their wonderful revolution which deposed the Shah and rui…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.