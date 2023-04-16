Taylor Swift & Charles Bukowski
I had the delightful experience last night of dropping off some Swifties for her Saturday night Tampa concert.
With hours to fill before picking them up, I chose to attend a nearby cinema, partaking of its finest offering, The Super Mario Brothers Movie. Explosive romantic action film is how I can best describe it. Plus mushroom power ups. I cannot gi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.