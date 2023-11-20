Taxpayer-Supported Jew Hater Kenneth Foster is MTA Superintendent of Third Rail Operations
Gosh, I sure feel safe with this nasty clown overseeing maintenance of railway lines.
In the delightful video recording made by the Jews he is trying to intimidate, he is spouting off, “Fuck Israel and fuck you, too. I got the right to say what I want. I’m an American.”
Madbunch sure is right about that. I wonder if MTA contracts have a Morals Clause in them. Not only is this delightful model of humanity ensuring transit riders’ safet…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.