Tara Tarawneh Joins #TheList of Jew Haters That Never Ends!
Tara Tarawneh studies at the University of Pennsylvania and celebrates the massacre of 1,400 people on 7 October 2023. She thinks burning babies alive is just swell.
One more asshole who is going on #TheList, the working title for a new background check service being created for the benefit of the American private sector.
“There are no civilians in a settler state!” is her rationale for why it’s just great for evil Hamas cowards to burn families alive, shoot infants, gang rape girls and hack the heads off unarmed p…
