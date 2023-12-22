Support the IDF Directly & Gain Expert Insight from a Briefing by Avi Melamed
Manny American friends ask me how they can help Israel in this dark hour. Concretely, you can donate directly to the IDF via the only official channel in the United States.
The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces is the only US entity speaking on behalf of the needs of the IDF.
You can send funds via this link: Emergency Campaign 2023 - FIDF
100% of every dollar goes directly to the IDF to assist them in their fight to destroy once and for all the evil Islamic death cults calling for dead Jews and the destruction of Isr…
