Steve Nikoui, the (Gold) Star of the State of Disunion Fantasy Recitation
During a sea of boring and predictable lies emanating from the front of the hall, the one moment of complete honesty came from The People - you know, as in We The People who own this joint.
Steve Nikoui’s son Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui was killed in Afghanistan during the chaotic withdrawal Biden’s ineptitude caused. Joe Biden’s sheer incompetence killed that 20-year-old along with twelve other service members in Kabul.
Last night, Draft Dodger Joe had his father handcuffed. This is how Gold Star families are treated in Biden’s Administr…
