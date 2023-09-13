Stephen Axford is my Favorite Aussie
How can you not love a mushroom photographer who tramps the world's forests taking amazing pictures?
Short and sweet: When I first discovered Stephen’s work, I was and remain mesmerized. Beautiful images of immense practical scientific value.
Every mycologist and mushroom club member swoons over his images. Check out this documentary about his trip to Northeast India.
