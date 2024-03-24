South Africa continues its slide into the moral abyss, to match its economic destruction
Unable to provide even electricity, the government spends its time on Jew Hating pet projects abroad
The ridiculously corrupt and inept African National Congress cannot even keep the electricity on in South Africa. So of course, they are spending their time attacking Israel in the wildly misnamed International Court of Justice.
Now they are planning to arrest and imprison anyone with South African citizenship who fights against the Islamist death cult…
