Sometimes I respond to Jew Haters, like Jennifer Brown (@JENBROWN1219)
Because it is important to not let lies go unchallenged. It is eternal Whack-a-Mole but every now and again, the Jew Hating Mole must be whacked, if only to give the other moles pause.
Jew Haters come in all shapes, sizes and degrees of mental capacity.
On the dumber, shallower side of the Jew Hating pool, we have @JENBROWN1219 who ”doesn’t hate Jews,” she hates “Zionists:”
I first got wind of this person when I commented on a solid peace plan for Gaza.
I replied:
No. I want everyone in the world to live a wonderful, happy peaceful life.…
