Sometimes a Minor Fraud Reveals a Great Truth. This Speech SHOULD be Given to the UN Thugs.
L'Shana Tova to all! May 5785 be a sweet, happy, healthy, peaceful and prosperous year for the whole world. May Islamofascists and Jew Hating Leftists all perish this year. Or at least leave us alone.
I am honored to repeat these words, whoever wrote them.
A couple of weeks ago, I saw a wonderful post byabout a speech supposedly given at the United Nations. Honorable, proud, beautiful, honest and moral words that Miriam Novak supposedly spoke to an audience comprised largely of awful people who possess precisely zero of those qualities.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.