So damned glad we left Sydney in 2005
I had a great time studying for an MBA and swimming at Clovelly and Coogee beaches, doing the cliff walk and drinking Hunter Valley wines. But they hate Jews. May they rot in the coming caliphate.
Apparently, some Aussies are choosing Islamist Jew Hating Scum over Western Civilization and the Jews who are the source of that civilization.
Weird choice.
Sydney city council passes BDS motion against companies operating in the West Bank
The councilors thanked pro-Palestinian advocacy organizations, including Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, which m…
