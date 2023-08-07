SLictionary is Awesome!
Get involved, starting with voting for definitions in Word Bounties!
I had Jack Pitt, Founder of SLictionary on the Messy Times podcast - it was riveting!
Go get involved immediately by voting for my awesome definition of “passing off” at SLictionary. There are lots of other word definitions to vote for. Have fun!
