The Kennedy Center is now the Trump-Kennedy Center. That is ridiculous. Not because President Trump is undeserving of the honor due to his apparent excellent efforts supporting the renovation and preservation of the building. Nor because I suffer from TDS or empathize with those who do. My objection is more prosaic: it is always better to refrain from slapping someone’s name on a public building while that person is still alive.

It is ridiculous mainly because in some things, age worn standards exist for a reason. The US Postal Service will never put an image of a living person on a stamp, no matter how wonderful the person, nor how splendid are their contributions to our national life. The reason is simple: until someone is dead, there always remains a chance - however slim - that he or she (there are no other options) may do something to impact negatively a reputation.

Bill Cosby springs to mind. A tremendous artist and longstanding cultural icon had his image tarnished late in life by allegations of personal impropriety decades earlier. I am passing no judgment on the man, as I know none of the facts - my point is the proper wariness of memorializing someone before all the perceived accepted facts of his or her life are known.

Sometimes, names just stick, no matter what preening officialdom decrees.

NYC Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia renamed 6th Avenue the “Avenue of the Americas” on 2 October 1945. Not a single native New Yorker calls it that to this day.

More recently, the folks who print the Manhattan street maps for the backs of taxis decided that “Hell’s Kitchen” was a bummer of a name for a neighborhood, so suddenly the random “Clinton” appeared on those maps.

It is still Hell’s Kitchen.

Back to the Kennedy Center. It may well be totally appropriate to rename it in honor of both Presidents Kennedy and Trump.

I would merely submit it would have been better to wait to bestow that honor in memoriam, hopefully many years from now. The Trump Administration is doing amazing things to cut through DC red tape and make real, positive changes for the American people. Stuff like this is just a distraction from those accomplishments.

Or maybe that’s the point.

I urge all my rabid fans to avoid calling for massive public buildings to be named after me before my passing. After that, I suggest you insist on it.

