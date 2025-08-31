[Originally from 1 April 2024, whilst the details change, the main theme remains.]

I woke up again to one more tedious loser spouting lies about Jews on Substack. They pop up in the weirdest places. This twit was commenting on a brilliant piece

wrote about His Royal Carbon Panic-Head John Kerry’s publicly stated disdain for democracy and the First Amendment. Of course, said twit had to weigh in about Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford who no matter their personal accomplishments, were committed Jew Hating morons of the first water.

When I slapped this fool back, I got the usual torrent of nonsense. I sent him the first version of this essay published appropriately enough on 1 April 2024, then muted him.

There is a common theme to the attacks. There is always an element of “you need to educate yourself,” usually coming from some idiot who has never left his mother’s basement in Boise or Cleveland, aimed at me who has studied Semitic languages, Islamic, Jewish and Christian history and lived and worked in North Africa and the Gulf Cooperation Council states. They all sling tired, ignorant, boring Jew Hating lies and propaganda at me and then throw hissy fits when I refuse to engage with their nonsense.

They seem to think I am here to engage with their idiocy. I am not. In the words of Ron White: You can’t fix stupid. I am here to provide the facts behind the Palestinian death cult “culture” which is focused on hating Jews to the exclusion of building a productive society. I am also laser focused on building a platform to slam back hard on Jew Haters wherever they appear. Many of my fellow Jews - and other moral people - have faith in “education,” as if Jew Hatred were a symptom of ignorance and not pure evil. I have no time to educate evil scum who have had their whole lives to refute the Jew Hatred that consumes them; I am not arrogant enough to believe I am going to change minds.

I am focused on changing behaviors. These morons are going to hate me and my children no matter what I do. It is up to them to change. Either way, I am going to do all I can to ensure their calling for my blood is avenged through economic means and public shaming. I don’t care if they hate me, so long as it’s confined to mumbling angrily to themselves and each other online, so long as they don’t erupt into actual violence.

Tomorrow night Rosh Hashanah begins the New Year 5785. Once again, we begin a year faced by the sheer, seemingly inevitable hatred and murder that a huge number of people appear to thrive on.

As Israel has shown the world since 7 October 2023, this is what World War 3 looks like. Once again, I predict, God will assist His People in rebuffing and destroying our enemies. The Iranians last year this time watched the Saudis and Israelis make concrete steps towards normalization at the UN meetings in New York on 3 October and told the Fakestinians to start killing Israelis and many other foreigners four days later. They wanted a nihilistic war; they’ve got it.

Now that WW3 has begun, which no one wanted except the Jew Haters, these Islamist death cultists will all be dead when it ends, right along with their Communist temporary collaborators. Their Useful Idiots in the West currently infesting some of our formerly great universities and Hollywood, will be purged as part of this when moral, rational Americans realize Tail Gunner Joe McCarthy had a good idea but was weak-willed and largely ineffective at ripping the Communists out of our institutions. A new purge is coming as Americans realize we cannot have a group weakening us from the inside as we fight our enemies coming from the outside.

There is a famous aphorism that most generals are fighting the last war. Similarly, millions of Jew Haters are nostalgic for 1940s Germany, with the “wonderful” pictures of German children chasing Jewish women through the streets attacking them, while adults standing around smile and laugh at the good fun.

It drives them insane that not only are we not hiding, but now we have a country and military who is defending the State of Israel and is bringing pain, misery and death to those who are committed to killing Jews everywhere. In the public sphere, around the world in the Diaspora we are not shrinking from these losers but calling them out and going after them.

Am Israel Chai. L’Shana Tova!

Share