Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julianna's avatar
Julianna
Mar 27

Jew hatred stems from envy, a most toxic emotion.

Reply
Share
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
Mar 27

It never ceases to amaze me... so many Jews in this county are far more devoted to the Democrat/Liberal/Progressive party than to their religion. I've even asked some Jewish friends (conservative types) and that what they told me... party first, faith somewhere down the line. Very sad IMO.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Messina · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture