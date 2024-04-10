Scumbag "educator" Ian Golosh loves raping and killing girls at music festivals
Watching this weirdo interviewed is creepy; you can see his crotch and upper lip twitch when he is asked about Hamas raping and killing girls at the Nova Festival
Ian thinks “all cops are bastards,” “America is an oppressor state,” the native people of Israel, the Jews, are actually “colonialist settlers,” and he is a major fangirl for Hamas murderers and rapists.
When confronted by Adam Guillette and the other fine folks at Accuracy in Media, he demonstrates the sort of “logic” we have come to expect from loser…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.