Science is based on empirical observation and analysis. Something you "believe" in is a religion.
Gavin Newsom is the Perfect American Leftist: Always wrong, never in doubt.
Los Angeles is burning. There is no water in the fire hydrant system.
Check out the below public exchange, in which the Spoiled Princeling of the French Laundry acts like a petulant Gossip Girl, instructing the President of the United States to “tell it to the hand,” because Hair Gel doesn’t like being criticized accurately.
Water mismanagement and inco…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.