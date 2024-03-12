Say his name: Itay Chen
U.S. citizen who was serving in the IDF was taken hostage and killed on October 7th. The Gazan Government are now holding his body hostage. Enough "context" for you, ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay?
The IDF announced that Itay Chen - a U.S. citizen who was taken hostage by Hamas - was killed on October 7 and his body is held in Gaza. Itay was serving in the IDF and was stationed on the border with Gaza. An IDF committee concluded today that he was killed in action.
May his memory be for a blessing. We mourn with his family and friends over the sens…
