Riot Season! Er, Get Democrats Elected Or We Will Kill You And Destroy Your Cities Season
There, that's better. Or at least more accurate.
BLM and Antifa - an organized group of domestic terrorists who very cleverly had prominent Democrats claim repeatedly did not exist and was “just an idea” - threw concerted riots in the summer of 2020 to get Joe Biden elected.
As a side benefit, a pack of cynical Marxist Black Lesbians (their description, not mine) accumulated a multi-million real estat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.