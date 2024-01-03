Ridiculous, even for New York Pravda
"All the Leftist Propaganda We See Fit to Promulgate" has descended into farce.
New York Pravda has decades of experience in printing absurd lies. Nothing new in that. Here is one of their latest installments. Never mind trusting casualty reporting by Hamas, even if the death toll is accurate, this is the most obviously false statement I’ve ever seen.
What a difference a word makes. If Syria’s slaughtered citizens had only declar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.