Reprise: Democrats always whine about how "unqualified" any GOP candidate is.
What they really mean is, "Here is a formidable American citizen, possessed of experience, intelligence, education and patriotic conviction who is more than likely to render Leviathan impotent."
[Originally published 17 July 2024; I am reposting it with a quick preview of the incoming team because the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers are losing their minds screaming about how “unqualified” all of Trump’s appointees are. I woke up to reading about how “unqualified” Kash Patel is. What a wonderful morning it is!]
